Harry Potter 'Dumbledore' actor Michael Gambon dies

British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, perhaps best known for playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series, has died at the age of 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday.

Gambon's publicist issued the statement on the family's behalf, it said he died following "a bout of pneumonia."

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside," his family said.

Gambon won four television BAFTAs during his career as an actor. He worked in TV, film, radio and theater, before becoming well-known globally for his role as the second actor to play the headmaster of the Hogwarts school in the films based on J.K. Rowling's books.

Gambon was cast to the role after the death of the original Dumbledore actor, Richard Harris, in 2002.