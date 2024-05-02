'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton boards cast of Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' series

"Harry Potter" star Tom Felton has joined the cast of Hansal Mehta's much-anticipated series “Gandhi”, the filmmaker announced on Thursday, 2 May.

Felton, who became an international star with his performance as Draco Malfoy in eight "Harry Potter" movies based on author J K Rowling's best-selling book series, joined the show's cast along with seven actors -- Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon.

"We’re in the thick of our shoot. Thrilled to be directing this stellar international cast - Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon #Gandhi #GandhiFilmingNow," Mehta posted on Instagram.