Have forgotten last four years in these four days: Shah Rukh Khan on 'Pathaan'

Abraham, who plays the negative role in the movie, credited producer Aditya Chopra for always presents him differently.



"First in 'Dhoom', then 'New York' and now this film. The way they have mounted the film... hats off to the producer. I would think I am the action hero but I think today SRK is the action hero. This is going to be my biggest film. Thank you to all the fans," he said.



Describing the experience of working with SRK and Deepika, Abraham said, "Shah Rukh is not an actor but an emotion. Have worked with Deepika before, and to see her growth feels good."



Deepika said she was overwhelmed with the love they were getting for the film.



"It felt amazing. The love that we are getting. To experience this love after what the world has been through. That a film like this can bring in so much celebration, it feels incredible. This feels like a festival. To keep the head down and keep going and then to see all the love, it's worth it."



Anand spoke about the challenge of directing Shah Rukh Khan and the "climate" before the film's release.



"Directing SRK is a responsibility. He is actually like clay. He will do whatever you want as a director... It was stressful also because of the climate we had prior to the release of the film."



"Pathaan" is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).