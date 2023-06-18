'Heart of Stone': Alia faces off against Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan; Netflix sets August debut for film

Indian cinema star Alia Bhatt is ready to steal the hearts in her Hollywood debut, "Heart of Stone" as an antagonist who keeps her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan on their toes in the espionage thriller from Netflix.

Bhatt, along with Gadot ("Wonder Woman") and Dornan ("Belfast"), unveiled the first trailer of "Heart of Stone" during the streamer's global live event Tudum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on late Saturday night.

The film, set to premiere on August 11 on Netflix, is directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

An excited Bhatt shared the trailer of "Heart of Stone" on social media.