Here is first look at the Orcs from Prime Video's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

To get a better understanding of what’s in store for the fans when 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' arrives on Prime Video in September, head of The Rings of Power’s prosthetic department Jamie Wilson and executive producer Lindsey Weber, both prolific minds, say, “Well, I love Orcs,” Weber starts. “I love creature design, so I'm very happy to talk about this stuff. JD and Patrick — the showrunners — the very first page of their bible was about Orcs. They have a real passion for them, they love practical prosthetics and design, and they felt that they needed exploration given that this is the Second Age and thousands of years before the events of the Third Age. It was really important to them to treat them as their own culture and explore their world on its own two legs in its own right.”