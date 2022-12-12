Prakash Jha-starrer short film 'Highway Night' shortlisted by Academy Awards

He further recollected, "I was gazing at the entire incident suspiciously. But all my preconceived notions went wrong when the old man gently paid for the food, without seeking anything in return. The girl thanked the man for the sweet gesture and left the premises, without looking for any customer. And from here onwards, I started my journey of 'Highway Night'".



The film is inspired by the true history of the Bachhada tribe in Madhya Pradesh and showcases how women are mistreated and thrown into the vicious circle of flesh trade in remote regions of India.



Shubham added, "After my in-depth research, I discovered Banchhada tribe, where, the traditionally males of the family don't opt for any work, but they deploy the females of the family into sex trade. A legally prohibited practice in India, was the whole and sole mode of income for the entire community."



The male members of the community not working have a historical connection dating back to the colonial era in India.