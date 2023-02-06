Hindi Cinema: The Cooking of Nationalist Fantasies

Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh would probably have raised a few more hackles if not for the tsunami called Pathaan monopolising all headlines, and the controversy over ‘India: The Modi Question’.

Despite incorporating two polarising views of nationalism, Gandhi Godse also makes a hash of the debate, coming across as didactic and plain silly. Of course, it’s ambit is purely hypothetical: what if Gandhi survived Godse’s bullets and the two came face-to-face to argue on aspects of religion, nationalism, truth and patriotism? Not only does it play fast and loose with facts (Gandhi’s final words, “Hey Ram”, are conspicuous by their absence when he is shot), there is the preposterous end sequence where both emerge from their incarceration to shouts of “Mahatma Gandhi ki jai” and “Nathuram Godse ki jai” (the latter, in effect, legitimising a killer). That might be the other reason why the cancel brigade, otherwise too eager to take umbrage at the minutest ‘deviation’, real or imagined, from their narrative, have been uncharacteristically quiet about the film. That, and the ridiculous track involving a worker at Bapu’s ashram who falls in love with another worker only to be reprimanded by the great man who insists they call each other brother and sister.

Yes, Gandhi was puritanical to the extreme, with thoughts on love and sex that are hard to digest. However, the way the track plays out makes him look like a mirror image of anti-Valentine’s Day protestors, thus co-opting him to their world view. The discourse on nationalism in the movies is almost as old as the movies themselves. Some of the most telling early newsreels made in India before the advent of the fictional film, such as H.S. Bhatavdekar’s ‘The Return of Wrangler Paranjape to India’, ‘Great Bengal Partition Movement: Meeting and Procession’ (1905), T. Jansen’s ‘The Great Bonfire of Foreign Clothes’ (1915), addressed and stoked the average Indian’s pride in the nation.

Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, cemented this relationship between cinema and nationalism with films like Raja Harishchandra, Lanka Dahan and Shri Krishna Janam, harking back to India’s glorious mythological past whose values were espoused as superior to the Western values of the colonisers.

With each succeeding decade, films addressed this constituency, sometimes facing the wrath of the censors, like, for example, the Kanjibhai Rathod’s mythological Bhakta Vidura (1921), the first film to be banned in India, whose protagonist resembled Gandhi, cap and all. Ajanta Cinetone’s Mazdoor (1934), written by Munshi Premchand, too was banned, as it dealt with Gandhian principles, and was promoted as ‘the banned film’. Produced by Imperial Film Company and directed by R.S. Chaudhary, Wrath (1931) had a character called Garibdas who fights untouchability. The censors cut out many of its scenes and renamed it Khuda Ki Shaan. Bombay Talkies’ Kismet is now part of Hindi film folklore for its song ‘Door hato aye duniya walon, Hindustan hamara hai’.

For those who lament the illiberal attitudes that mark recent protests against films in India, here’s something to consider: the All-India Muslim League opposed Nanabhai Bhatt’s Chalis Karod (1947) and, in some theatres, cut the screen with blades only because it showed Hindu and Muslim protagonists opposing the vivisection of a map of India.