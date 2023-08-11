Hindi film personalities inaugurate 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), celebrating the rich heritage of Indian cinema, was inaugrated by Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Varma in Melbourne on Friday.

The ceremony was also attended by filmmakers such as Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kanu Behl, and Prithivi Konanur.

The film gala promises to take the audiences on an "captivating cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and showcases the magic of Indian storytelling".

Johar said he was honoured to be part of the festival and share the stage with so many talented artists.

"This is my third time at IFFM. And I’m so grateful to the warmth and grace of the festival and everyone involved with it. I’m here joined by many fellow of the Indian film fraternity and I’m honoured to be amongst such impeccable talent.