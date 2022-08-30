'Holy Cow': More real than reel

In the run up to the Covid-induced lockdown, we were coming back home when we had to stop at a petrol pump in South Delhi. We saw a truck full of cows being stopped, in a supposedly posh area of the capital, while its driver and co-passengers were being questioned sternly by a few local goons (wearing saffron stoles), in consonance with some uniformed men. The driver was pleading that he had the license to ferry the cows and he wasn’t doing anything illegal. A volley of people slowly started surrounding them, taking pictures and tried to side by the powerful, while the policemen seemed mere pawns in the hands of the goons.

A ruckus ensued. Being the only woman at the site where the commotion was increasing by the minute, we had no option but to leave the scene. Being a Muslim was another reason to flee.

The incident and an imaginative aftermath created a lump in the throat. It felt as deep again while watching 'Holy Cow', a film that released this Friday. This made us revisit the wound and the thoughts thereof.