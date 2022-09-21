'House of the Dragon' gathers steam, averages 29 mn viewers per episode in US

The viewership of OTT series 'House of the Dragon' is on an upward curve in the U.S. The fifth episode of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series, reports Variety, clocked 3 per cent more U.S. viewers than the fourth.

Additionally, Season 1 is averaging 29 million viewers per episode across its first five episodes. That's a massive audience for any premium cable series, and a very promising sign that it is going the way of its predecessor.



'Game of Thrones' averaged more than 44 million viewers per episode for its eighth and final season in 2019.



According to Variety, the 'House of the Dragon' Episode 5 statistics combine Nielsen's measurement of Sunday's four cable airings with the number of streaming viewers across HBO Max and other HBO platforms.