How Aamir Khan started his acting career in Bollywood

Looking back, it seems providential that Javed Akhtar wrote all the strikingly unusual and vivid lyrics of Aamir Khan’s first homeproduction Lagaan.

35 years prior to Lagaan when Aamir was nursing seemingly impossible dreams of becoming a celluloid actor, it was Javed Akhtar who told Aamir’s uncle the distinguished filmmaker Nasir Husain, “Why’s this boy assisting you? He’s out-and-out hero material.”

That’s how Aamir Khan’s career as one of India’s most adventurous and relentlessly searching star-actors began. Of course he had done a couple of sweet stints as a child in his father Tahir Hussain’s Madhosh and uncle Nasir Hussain’s Yaadon Ki Baaraat. But Aamir doesn’t see them as his authentic beginnings as an actor.

While Nasir Husain zeroed in on his shy and intense nephew to play the lead in his son Mansoor’s directorial debut, Aamir went ahead and did Ketan Mehta’s Holi (during which Aamir shaved off his dead in protest against an unresponsive girlfriend) and Aditya Chopra’s Raakh—two films about the unstoppable angst of the young and the restless which indicated the way the actor’s career was going to go.