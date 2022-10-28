How 'Mohabbatein' became Amitabh Bachchan's comeback film

By the year 2,000 Amitabh Bachchan’s career had come to a dead end of sorts. His last crop of films in the 1990s as a leading man, like Lal Badshah, Sooryavansham, Major Saab, Kohram and Mrityudata had flopped.

And he didn’t know which way to go. What he had on his side was self-honesty.

“I knew I had to start from the beginning again. My days as the conventional hero were over. I had two choices. I could either retire. Or I could re-invent myself,” Amitabh Bachchan recalled in an interview with me.

This is where Yash Chopra came in. Amitabh had heard that Yash Raj Films was planning a big film called Mohabbatein where there was a role tailormade for him.