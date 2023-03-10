How Salman Khan gave back Satish Kaushik’s career its mojo

Satish Kaushik, who left us suddenly, was not happy with the way the Mumbai entertainment industry was treating him in recent years. He found it difficult to put together directorial projects. His dream project, which eventually became Kaagaz was on hold for seventeen years.

Salman Khan was instrumental in making Satish’s dream come true. It was when veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik was travelling with Salman Khan that things fell into place for his dream project.

Recounted Satish, “I got to know about Lal Bihari Mritak, who was declared dead by the government and who spent 18 years fighting to prove he was alive, in 2003. At that time no one wanted to back the project. Then I was travelling with Salman to Malta to shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat when I told him about Kaagaz, then called Lal Bihari Mritak. Salman loved it! I suggested that he become the presenter of the film. Everything fell in place after that.”