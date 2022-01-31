Hrithik Roshan’s date Saba Azad in new Vikram Sarabhai-Homi Bhabha bio-series
Just when curious bystanders are wondering who the girl dating Hrithik Roshan is, Saba Azad, the theatre and film actor in question, is all set to make her OTT debut
Call it a strange coincidence. But just when curious bystanders are wondering who the girl dating Hrithik Roshan is, Saba Azad, the theatre and film actor in question, is all set to make her OTT debut.
SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys which features Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, also stars Saba Azad as Parvana Irani, a feisty Parsi woman whom the young Bhabha takes a fancy to.
The timing of the series—Rocket Boys starts streaming on February 4 –is a bit awkward as it coincides the Ms Azad’s Page 3 debut regarding her association with Hrithik Roshan.
Admirably Saba and SonyLIV have decided to keep her out of the publicity and marketing of Rocket Boys.
“The media questions won’t be about Rocket Boys . They will all want to know about the new man in her life, so best to avoid,” a source informs.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines