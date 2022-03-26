Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Vedha’ look gets admiration of fans
Earlier this year the superstar revealed his kurta and aviator look in the highly anticipated ‘Vikram Vedha’ and drove the internet into a frenzy
Everything Hrithik Roshan does, he does it in style! Earlier this year the superstar revealed his kurta and aviator look in the highly anticipated ‘Vikram Vedha’ and drove the internet into a frenzy.
Taking on the role of ‘Vedha’ in the action thriller, Hrithik has been working on his new look for the film and audiences caught a glimpse of his long hair and beard as he posted his images on social media platform earlier on Saturday.
Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan’s look in ‘Vikram Vedha’ is very different from what he’s done in the past. The Indian ‘Greek God’ as the star is often referred to, has over the years experimented with his looks; all part of his process of getting under the skin of his many memorable characters.
