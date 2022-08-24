Hrithik, Saif amp up action in 'Vikram Vedha' Hindi remake teaser

Renowned Tamil director duo Pushkar-Gayatri's action-thriller 'Vikram Vedha' teaser was released online on Wednesday morning. The Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster features Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram.



The teaser gives viewers a sneak peek into the action-packed story that has an universal appeal.



The one-minute-46-second-long visual teaser from the film makes for a wholesome tease into the world of Vikram Vedha.



The teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large scale action sequences and high on emotions drama backed with a very catchy background music. The teaser promises for 'Vikram Vedha' to be a complete entertainment package. The film is set for release in theatres on September 30.