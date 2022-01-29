I am inspired by Johnny Lever sir, says comedian Amit Tandon

I did a show in 2015, Multiple Sclerosis Society of India. I had no idea about my audience, there were patients and their caretakers. I performed for around 45-50 minutes. When I got off the stage, a couple came up to me and said our daughter wants to shake hands with you. I walked up to the girl, she was in a wheel chair and had zero control of herself. I held her hand with mine and asked questions to the couple, they said, “You made us laugh and we hardly laugh as we spent all the time taking care of our daughter”. After talking to other people there I got out of the room because I felt like crying. I got in my car, called my wife, and said after today if we ever complain for anything, hen shame on us. Because today I saw what actual challenges are. That show changed my perspective on life.