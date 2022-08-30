I am living my mother's dream, says actress Naina Singh

My journey has been a roller coaster ride without a seatbelt. I didn’t start my career as Miss India, it was after 12th, when my mother made me enrol in the competition. So Miss India happened and after that I did my college. In college I was always appreciated for my good looks and won lot of admirers. I thought if I am so pretty then I should be in entertainement industry. That's how I decided to come to Mumbai.

In 2016, I went for one of the auditions, where they liked my acting and everything but I was too young for the character, so they said why don’t you join us as an assistant casting director. I was happy and angry at the same time with that. But I did that as a side hustle. They were really supportive and they used to tell me to go for the auditions and to do what I want to do but as a part time job I can do it which will polish my acting also and I will be utilising my time. But I didn’t get any acting opportunity from there, but it actually polished me as an actor and then Splitsvilla happened. When I was doing Splitsvilla, I got a movie called Rahsya 2 with the same production house. For some reason, the movie got pushed and regardless of the fact that I didn’t really want to do that show, I completed it just for the sake of others. But I won the show and from there the journey started.