'I am Onir and I am Gay': the filmmaker speaks of his candid memoir and how he got to write it

Filmmaker Onir never planned to write a memoir. “It’s too soon to write one,” would be his answer if asked. But while discussing with Kanishka Gupta for the film rights of ‘The Carpet Weaver’, which is the first LGBTQIA+ book from Afghanistan, it was Kanishka who started pestering him about writing a memoir.

After being pestered over four years, Onir finally gave in. He sat down last year to reflect on his life and tell his story. A year later ‘I am Onir & I am Gay’ is ready for release. The filmmaker says he’s written this book for everyone who’s reached out to him over the years, asking him how he navigated his way and accepted his identity.

Says he, “There are not too many people who are out and proud, especially in our industry.” He also hopes his memoir enables more people to be allies, and be better allies of the queer community.

Having grown up in Bhutan, he grew up trekking, fishing, and playing outdoorswith the most diverse bunch of people around, which he believes made him more inclusive and accept everyone around him as they are. The Buddhist culture in Bhutan, he says, put him at peace with himself.

Coming from a matrilineal society where his sister would have the final say on things at home, to Calcutta, where this same sister would be teased on the street, was a major cultural shock. “Just the other day, my sister sent me a news article about this woman who had to get 160 stitches after she was attacked by people because she resisted their advances. Not a lot has changed over the years. It’s disheartening,” he says with a sigh.

Candid, he writes of being gay as a part of his identity but not his whole personality. But it does pain him to see the attitude towards the queer community not changing much even four years after homosexuality was decriminalised in India.