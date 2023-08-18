'I connect with Meher’s journey': Trinetra Haldar Gummraju on her transgender role in 'Made in Heaven 2'

Subhash K Jha: How did you bag the prominent role of Meher in Made In Heaven 2?

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju: It happened by chance that I was found on Instagram by the casting directors Nandini [Shrikent] and Karan [Mally], who were kind enough to show my profile to Zoya [Akhtar], who asked me to self-test and then meet a month later, and that became my first visit to Bombay. And that's where it all began. I met Zoya, spoke about the character, and it seemed very clear from the get-go that she was very open to hearing me out on my lived experiences and also spoke to other trans women while writing the character of Meher. And I’m just glad that she saw something in me and trusted me with this part. And I am eternally grateful for the opportunity.

SKJ: Do you connect with Meher’s journey as a trans person?

THG: I connect with Meher’s journey a lot. Meher and I have many similarities—and many differences. We’re different in the sense that she's older, she's a lot more reserved and she has a certain quiet dignity to her in the way that she handles people and situations. I'm a lot more brazen. But we're also very similar in the sense that we've both seen transphobia in the dating sphere. We've seen violence. We've been on the receiving end of violence, especially at the hands of men. And Meher and I both also have a younger brother that we have a healthy relationship with. Moreover, we both have healthy relationships with our parents—as much as it has been a journey, it is very much a healthy space now. So those are some of the similarities.