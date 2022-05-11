I don't make it a 'versus' thing in realm of arts: Ranveer Singh on north-south cinema comparisons

What is fundamental to India is its diversity, something he is "most proud of", the actor said.



"Even when I go across the seven seas and I meet all these prominent people and give them context to who I am, what I do, and where I am from, one of the first things that I never fail to mention is the most marvellous thing about my country is that just how diverse it is. In terms of demographics, geography, languages, cultures, cuisines... it's that aspect about my country that I feel is definitive of my country that I'm extremely proud of. So, we are all part of Indian cinema," he added.



The actor said he recently watched pan-India films such as "Pushpa" and "RRR" and was regaled by the "spectacle value" of these movies.



"I really enjoyed watching them. I laughed and clapped. More power to all of us who are part of Indian cinema."



Singh said he is thrilled about the record-breaking success of these films since they are helping the exhibition sector, which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, find its footing again.



"I'm thrilled that these films are doing the kind of number that they are because as a champion of Indian cinema, I would like to see the theatrical experience and exhibition sector bounce back and that is happening. That is something to be very happy and proud about. I look upon them as my brothers and I'm very proud of the work they have done. They are making films that the audiences are loving and are flocking to see. I'm really happy about it," he added.



The 36-year-old, who is set to star in the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster "Anniyan" with Shankar, said as an artiste and a film professional, one has to doff their hat to the filmmaking craft in such movies.