I think ‘Home Shanti’ is the story of almost every household: Supriya Pathak
Veteran Actors Supriya Pathak has made us smile and laugh on various occasions through her special roles. Her effortless acting and lovable smile have been a favorite amongst viewers of all age groups.
Her upcoming show on Disney+ Hotstar titled ‘Home Shanti’ is a slice of life series that narrates the story of a family who are about to build their own home. While being a part of this project, and playing the role of Sarla, Supriya narrated her experience about how this story will resonate with all viewers.
In her own words Supriya Pathak said, “I think Home Shanti is the story of almost every house and there would be similar instances which must have happened in my life and it must have happened in Sarla’s life. I mean the relationship with your children, with your daughter or your son, then the relationship with your husband. I think these are normal kind of experiences which I think everybody must have had in their own way so small little things you know, surprises given, these kind of things happen I think in every family. I think it happens with me in real life and then I have to go through it as Sarla in the show, so a surprise given on a birthday or something like that always gives a lot of happiness to one and that’s what I think has happened in real life as well as in the show.”
Home Shanti offers viewers a warm hug with its storyline surrounding the lovably chaotic lives of a comic Hindi newspaper columnist, Umesh Joshi, his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife, Sarla Joshi, and their 22 and 16-year-old children, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi. It traces the journey of this non-descript middle-class family of Dehradun, offering a heartfelt story that is generic, yet specific to all who one day aspire to build their own homes. Home Shanti is a joyful watch that explores the relationship between parents and siblings and how they strengthen in the face of adversaries.
Penned by writers Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna, produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on May 6.
