"I think I'd have a heart attack if I tried Naatu Naatu"

Saif Ali Khan who is currently holidaying with family in South Africa is jubilant on India’s victory at the Oscars.

“I thought it’s amazing that Naatu Naatu won! I’m also very pleased about the short film The Elephant Whisperer winning…what crazy steps that song is choreographed with…It’s amazingly done. The south has these incredible dance steps and half-beats that they work with…I think I would have a heart attack if I did that,” says Saif.

Saif is on a safari in Africa, having the time of his life with his family. “It’s fabulous. Time with kids and family is the best. I just finished a film for Red Chillies in record-time in Amritsar and have gone on a spring break.”