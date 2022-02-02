‘If I have set an agenda for content in my country, then I’m deeply humbled’ : Ayushmann Khurrana

The most trusted personality of our country, according to the IIHB Tiara Research, Ayushmann has been at the forefront of driving the content agenda in India. No superstar in India has ever played an openly gay man on screen (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan), played a bald hero (Bala), played a hero with erectile dysfunction (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), a sperm donor (Vicky Donor), tackled how every body type should be celebrated (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), backed a film about the inclusivity of the transgender community in India through Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

When asked to comment on how he has been the only star driving important social conversations in the country for the last five years through his content-pole cinema, Ayushmann says, “I have always felt that films that not only entertain people to their fullest but also leave a message for everyone to ponder over in the most unique and fun way, are movies that are the most engaged with and discussed heavily. So, maybe, subconsciously I have found myself pulled towards scripts that have radiated this novelty.”