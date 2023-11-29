IFFI: Hollywood actor Michael Douglas awarded Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

"Cinema is one of the few mediums with the power to unite people", Hollywood star Michael Douglas said after receiving the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Tuesday.

The 10-day film gala concluded with Germany's “Endless Borders " winning the coveted Golden Peacock Award for the best film, while Deepak Kumar Mishra-directed show "Panchayat" season two bagged the best OTT series award, which was introduced for the first time.

Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant felicitated Douglas with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

The veteran actor, known for movies “Wall Street”, “Fatal Attraction”, “The War of the Roses”, “Basic Instinct”, “The American President”, highlighted cinema's role in promoting "our shared humanity".

“With everything going on in our world today this festival is a reminder of the magic of movie making. Cinema is one of the few mediums that has the power to unite and transform us,” Douglas said as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Information and Broadcast Anurag Singh Thakur for the honour.

"Cinema can make people laugh, cry or rejoice and reveal our shared humanity and today our global language of cinema is more meaningful than ever,” he added.

The 79-year-old actor said Satyajit Ray was a world class filmmaker who represented not only the triumphs of the Indian film industry, but also the "cross-cultural artistic expression".