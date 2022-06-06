IIFA 2022: 'Shershaah' wins four awards; marches off with Best Picture & Best Director

Sidharth Malhotra's film Shershaah won four awards including the Best Film and Best Director at the IIFA awards that were held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi over the weekend. Most of the team members of the film were missing except the director Vishnu Vardhan and singer Jubin Nautiyal who won the Best Director and Best Singer awards respectively.



Laxman Utekar's film Mimi which dealt with surrogacy took home two awards - Best Actress for Kriti Sanon and Best Supporting Actress for Saie Tamhankar. Kriti Sanon upon receiving the award said, "It has taken me 8 years to get my first Best Actress award. But I’m so happy that I received my first for Mimi - a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography!"