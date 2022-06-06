IIFA 2022: 'Shershaah' wins four awards; marches off with Best Picture & Best Director
Sidharth Malhotra's film Shershaah won four awards including the Best Film and Best Director at the IIFA awards that were held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi over the weekend. Most of the team members of the film were missing except the director Vishnu Vardhan and singer Jubin Nautiyal who won the Best Director and Best Singer awards respectively.
Laxman Utekar's film Mimi which dealt with surrogacy took home two awards - Best Actress for Kriti Sanon and Best Supporting Actress for Saie Tamhankar. Kriti Sanon upon receiving the award said, "It has taken me 8 years to get my first Best Actress award. But I’m so happy that I received my first for Mimi - a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography!"
Saie Tamhankar said, "Firsts are always special! As an actor full of dreams and aspirations, it's a great feeling to be recognized and receive all this love for a character that you've worked so hard for. Shama will always be a very dear part of me! Thank you IIFA for celebrating her spirit and friendship!"
Vicky Kaushal was quizzed by the media for walking alone on the red carpet without his wife Katrina Kaif. Kaushal won the Best Actor award for Shoojit Sircar's film Sardar Udham. He said, "I dedicate this award to the man who was the original choice, Irrfan Khan."
Pankaj Tripathi who probably got the maximum cheer when he walked onto the stage to receive the Best Supporting Actor award for Ludo said, for him, the audience love is more than enough and that he got nominated a number of times but never won an award.
Anurag Basu won the Best Original Story award for his film Ludo and the Best Adapted Story award went to Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and Kabir Khan for 83.
Ahan Shetty who walked the green carpet with his parents was nervous but won the Best Debut Male award for Tadap whereas Sharvari Wagh walked away with Best Debut Female for Bunty Aur Babli 2.
