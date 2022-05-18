IIFA Awards advanced to June first week

Days after the International Indian Film Academy postponed the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards to July, the organisers announced that the three-day extravaganza will now kick off on June 2.

The annual gala was previously scheduled to be held in May at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi but was later delayed to July after the UAE declared a 40-day mourning period following the demise of UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.