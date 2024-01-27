Ilaiyaraaja‘s daughter and National Award winner Bhavatharini’s funeral to be held today

The funeral of Bhavatharini, National -ward winning singer and daughter of veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja, will be held today in their native village in Gudalur. Bhavatharini, who was also a playback vocalist and music director, passed away of stomach cancer at the age of 47 on Thursday, 25 January in Sri Lanka, where she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

She won the National Award for best female playback singer for her performance of the song Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu from the film Bharathi, which was composed by her father Ilaiyaraaja.