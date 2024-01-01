In 2023: Top 5 reel trends we loved
It's been a minute! On Instagram reels and stories, Facebook stories and TikTok, these were highlights that lasted beyond a moment
Barbiecore: From fashion to food, it was a pink affair everywhere.
Accidentally Wes Anderson: Judging by this one, everything might have been a Wes Anderson movie.
Cats of Instagram: This could be the algorithm playing its mysterious tricks, but who doesn’t love some cat drama?
Just Looking Like A WOW! A businesswoman showcasing her clothing collection became a nationwide slogan, which was then recreated by the who’s who, including Deepika Padukone!
Girl Math: A TikTok trend of women and men justifying their spending habits made its way to Instagram and really hit the spot, and then spawned boy math, dog math and more...
