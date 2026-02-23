In a first, Manipuri film ‘Boong’ wins best film award at BAFTA

At the 79th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards on Sunday, 22 February in London, India celebrated a landmark achievement as the Manipuri coming-of-age film Boong won Best Children’s & Family Film. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Boong is the first Indian production to claim this prestigious BAFTA category.

The film stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam and tells the story of a young boy on a quest to find his absent father to surprise his mother. Set in Manipur, it was the only Indian film nominated at the awards, overcoming competition from international titles like Lilo and Stitch and Zootopia 2.

In her acceptance speech, Lakshmipriya Devi used the global platform to highlight the ongoing conflict in her home state: “We pray for peace to return in Manipur… that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dreams once again. We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness.”

Devi revealed that Boong was inspired by the folk tales told by her grandmother, which offered her comfort amid the turmoil in Manipur. “I come from a very troubled state in India. Those folk tales always cushioned me… I wanted Boong to be an urban version of her folk tales with the same warmth that made you feel safe,” she said in a backstage interview.