In a first, Manipuri film ‘Boong’ wins best film award at BAFTA
‘We pray for peace to return in Manipur…' says director Lakshmipriya Devi in acceptance speech after award for Best Children’s & Family Film
At the 79th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards on Sunday, 22 February in London, India celebrated a landmark achievement as the Manipuri coming-of-age film Boong won Best Children’s & Family Film. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Boong is the first Indian production to claim this prestigious BAFTA category.
The film stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam and tells the story of a young boy on a quest to find his absent father to surprise his mother. Set in Manipur, it was the only Indian film nominated at the awards, overcoming competition from international titles like Lilo and Stitch and Zootopia 2.
In her acceptance speech, Lakshmipriya Devi used the global platform to highlight the ongoing conflict in her home state: “We pray for peace to return in Manipur… that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dreams once again. We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness.”
Devi revealed that Boong was inspired by the folk tales told by her grandmother, which offered her comfort amid the turmoil in Manipur. “I come from a very troubled state in India. Those folk tales always cushioned me… I wanted Boong to be an urban version of her folk tales with the same warmth that made you feel safe,” she said in a backstage interview.
Producer Farhan Akhtar expressed pride in backing a project from a region rarely represented in Indian cinema, saying, “It just felt right.”
Congratulations poured in from prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted, “Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our country.”
Manipur chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh called the BAFTA win a source of pride “not only for Manipur but for the entire nation”. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee added, “Against all odds, this film was crowned Best Children and Family Film, becoming the first-ever Indian production to win in this prestigious category.”
At the star-studded ceremony in London’s Royal Festival Hall, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt presented the award for Best Film Not in English Language. Wearing a Gucci gown, she said, “Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai… Because while a film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently.”
The event also honoured the late Bollywood icon Dharmendra in its In Memoriam tribute, underscoring India’s lasting impact on global cinema.
With agency inputs
