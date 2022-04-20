In a funny turn of event, Guddu Pandit & Sweety Bhabhi of Mirzapur reunite! Or do they?
Starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in the lead, Guilty Minds will stream on Prime Video on April 22
Mirzapur fans - hold your breath as Guddu Pandit has finally reunited with Sweety Bhabhi, albeit in a different way. Prime Video today dropped a quirky video of the duo where Guddu aka Ali Fazal meets Kashaf aka Shriya Pilgaonkar to file a case. Guddu is baffled to see Sweety bhabhi dressed as a lawyer. What follows next is a quirky conversation between the two!
