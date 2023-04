In Pics: Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz and other celebrities at Ambanis' event An array of global icons as well as Bollywood stars showed up at 'India In Fashion', the opening night of Nita Ambani's Cultural Centre in Mumbai







'Euphoria', 'Spiderman', 'Dune' & Emmy-award winning actor Zendaya. 'Spiderman' & Zendaya's partner Tom Holland.

'Vicky-Christina-Barcelona', 'Vanilla Sky', 'Blow' Oscar-winning actor Penelope Cruz. Global top model and Vogue's regular cover star Gigi Hadid.

Indian Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas with husband Singer Nick Jonas. Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan.

Salman Khan.

Indian football player Sunil Chhetri with his wife Sonam Bhattacharya. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Bollywood Actor Alia Bhatt. South Indian Actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Renowned British Fashion Journalist Suzy Menkes Indian athlete and Paralympian Deepa Malik.

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah with his wife Sanjana Ganesan. The organiser and founder of NMACC, Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani.