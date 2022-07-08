Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to celebrate Ranveer Singh’s 83, Kapil Dev to be the guest of honour

One of the world's leading and biggest Indian film festivals is coming back physically this year. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which for the last two years was held virtually will make its physical comeback with programming spanning both in person and online to keep up with the current times.

The festival is set to take place in Melbourne from August 12-20. Before the world was hit by the pandemic in 2019, the festival was hosted by the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vijay Sethupathi, Rima Das, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar amongst others.