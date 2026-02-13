Indian Prime Video hits ‘The Family Man’, ‘Panchayat’, ‘Paatal Lok’ among most-watched globally
Streamer highlights rising cross-border demand for non-English originals at London showcase
Prime Video’s Indian shows The Family Man, Panchayat and Paatal Lok have emerged among the platform’s most-watched non-English titles worldwide, the streamer revealed at its inaugural 'Prime Video Presents: International Originals' showcase in London.
The event outlined Prime Video’s international slate through 2026 and underscored how films and series in languages other than English are increasingly attracting audiences across national boundaries.
According to the platform, three Indian series — The Family Man season three, Panchayat season four and Paatal Lok season two — featured in its top 10 list of the most-watched non-English International Originals of the past year, based on global performance. Season three of The Family Man, led by Manoj Bajpayee, ranked fifth on the list. Panchayat season four secured seventh place, while Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Paatal Lok's second season took tenth spot.
Topping the chart was Spanish film Culpa Nuestra, followed by Germany’s Maxton Hall – The World Between Us season two, with The Tank in third. The rankings also included titles from Spain, Germany, Brazil and Mexico, reflecting what Prime Video described as growing global appetite for non-English content.
Gaurav Gandhi, vice-president of Prime Video APAC, said there is a “tremendous appetite” for content originating from the region beyond domestic markets.
“Whether it’s Japanese anime, Korean dramas, or Indian films and series, these are now among the most watched shows and movies outside their countries of origin on Prime Video. The opportunity is immense, and as a global service, we’re uniquely positioned to champion Asian content on the world stage,” Gandhi said during the presentation.
The showcase also previewed upcoming international projects, including India’s Don’t Be Shy produced by Alia Bhatt under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, and expected to debut in 2026.
Kelly Day, vice-president of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios International, said global audiences are increasingly embracing stories from different regions, helped by advances in personalisation, subtitling and dubbing across more than 30 languages.
“Prime Video is where international storytelling is thriving. What we're seeing now is that audiences all over the world are finding content from lots of other countries that they really enjoy watching. This is happening more frequently, and Prime Video is where that's happening,” she said.
Nicole Clemens, vice-president of international originals at Amazon MGM Studios, added that the success of international programming demonstrates there is “so much opportunity to bring local stories, characters, and outstanding talent to global audiences”.
Prime Video also announced that the Spanish-language franchise Culpables has crossed 100 million viewers worldwide, and unveiled a range of international originals slated for release in 2026.
Among the titles highlighted were Chile’s The House of the Spirits, starring Nicole Wallace and Dolores Fonzi; the French-Italian series Masterplan featuring Stanley Tucci; Korea’s Siren’s Kiss, with Park Min-Young and Wi Hajun; the UK project Your Fault: London; and Spain’s Drawn Together, adapted from Mercedes Ron’s bestselling books.
Additional projects include Italy’s Love Me, Love Me, based on a popular Wattpad novel; Japan’s animated reimagining Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken; Colombia’s Betty La Fea: The Story Continues season three; France’s Toi + Moi – Seuls contre tous, adapted from a bestselling trilogy; Spain’s Perfect Liars, drawn from a Wattpad hit with more than 140 million reads; and Apocalypse Z: Part II, the sequel to the post-apocalyptic series.
With PTI inputs
