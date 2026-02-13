Indian Prime Video hits ‘The Family Man’, ‘Panchayat’, ‘Paatal Lok’ among most-watched globally

Prime Video’s Indian shows The Family Man, Panchayat and Paatal Lok have emerged among the platform’s most-watched non-English titles worldwide, the streamer revealed at its inaugural 'Prime Video Presents: International Originals' showcase in London.

The event outlined Prime Video’s international slate through 2026 and underscored how films and series in languages other than English are increasingly attracting audiences across national boundaries.

According to the platform, three Indian series — The Family Man season three, Panchayat season four and Paatal Lok season two — featured in its top 10 list of the most-watched non-English International Originals of the past year, based on global performance. Season three of The Family Man, led by Manoj Bajpayee, ranked fifth on the list. Panchayat season four secured seventh place, while Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Paatal Lok's second season took tenth spot.

Topping the chart was Spanish film Culpa Nuestra, followed by Germany’s Maxton Hall – The World Between Us season two, with The Tank in third. The rankings also included titles from Spain, Germany, Brazil and Mexico, reflecting what Prime Video described as growing global appetite for non-English content.

Gaurav Gandhi, vice-president of Prime Video APAC, said there is a “tremendous appetite” for content originating from the region beyond domestic markets.

“Whether it’s Japanese anime, Korean dramas, or Indian films and series, these are now among the most watched shows and movies outside their countries of origin on Prime Video. The opportunity is immense, and as a global service, we’re uniquely positioned to champion Asian content on the world stage,” Gandhi said during the presentation.

The showcase also previewed upcoming international projects, including India’s Don’t Be Shy produced by Alia Bhatt under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, and expected to debut in 2026.