"India’s greatest strength is her pluralism": Shabana Azmi on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a big deal in Shabana Azmi’s home. “My sister-in-law Tanvi brings Ganpati home. It feels terrific because we celebrate Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi with equal enthusiasm. So we go straight from Biryani to Modak! Such is India’s syncretic culture, which I’m proud to be part of.”

Shabana Azmi recalls many Ganesh Chaturthis from her childhood. “As children my brother Baba and I would be taken to Sarvajanik Ganpati mandals in our area in Girgaum. I have warm memories of those visits. I love the mangalmurti aarti. Many of my close friends bring Ganesha home. And we go visiting them. Among the people we visit are Neetu Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita and Manish Malhotra. No other country boasts as many religious festivals as we do. The diversity of religious celebrations is our strength. Abba (father Kaifi Azmi) used to be big on celebrating all festivals. We carry the tradition forward.”

The formidable Shabana Azmi, a vocal Muslim activist and considered India’s finest dramatic actor, says her father the legendary poet Kaifi Azmi inculcated the most secular values in his children Shabana Azmi and cinematographer-filmmaker Baba Azmi.