Jassi Sidhu honour killing tale premieres at Toronto film fest

Directed by Hollywood director Tarsem Singh, Dear Jassi, the story of the honour killing of Canadian citizen Jassi Sidhu in Punjab in June 2000 for marrying a village boy against her family's wishes, premiered at the on-going Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sunday 10 September.

Somewhat reminiscent of the legendary love stories of Punjabi folklore, the film retells the tragedy of 24-year-old Jassi, who made the mistake of falling in love with and marrying Sukhwinder Sidhu alias Mithu, a kabaddi player of the same Sidhu clan, while visiting her mother's village in Punjab.

Born in Maple Ridge near Vancouver in Canada, Jassi was murdered by killers hired by her mother near Jagraon in Punjab, while her new husband was left for dead.