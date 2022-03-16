Introducing Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Laila in the latest poster of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’!
Written by Rajat Arora, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ will be directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid
Trust Nawazuddin Siddiqui to spring a huge surprise on the audience and his fans every time you see him on screen. While the makers of ‘Heropanti 2’ have launched intriguing posters of the lead on-screen couple – Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria so far, they have recently launched brand new poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Laila today on the social media.
Needless to say, Nawazuddin as Laila shows off his swag, sporting a suited look, something that the audience and his fans have not seen him doing on screen before. The versatile actor looks suave and deadly in the poster, building the anticipation further among the audience wanting to see more.
After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, the trio are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action and entertainment.