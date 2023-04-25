"Irrfan said that it was the most joyous shooting he’s done in years"
Irrfan Khan’s farewell film The Song Of Scorpions will release this Friday in India. And what a glorious last hurrah for an actor who had so much more to give us! It is an apt send-off to Irrfan, one we would like to remember him by -- a fable-like dark, ominous film, rich in resplendent emotions.
Director Anup Singh who earlier directed Irrfan in the exceptional Qissa says The Song Of The Scorpions will release in theatres and on OTT. “As this is one of Irrfan’s last films, I do hope it will leave the viewers moved and they will cherish him in their thoughts even more.”
Anup says Irrfan had a ball shooting in Jaisalmer. “Irrfan said that it was the most joyous shooting he’s done in years. This moment, I’m working on the screenplay he and I were supposed to do next. Writing it, every word, dialogue, and action, it still seems we’re working together. That gives my heart some contentment, eases the pain a little.”
Anup reveals he was planning something very unusual with Irrfan next. “After Qissa and The Song of Scorpions, Irrfan often used to tease me, saying, ‘You’re always casting me, but your films really are all about women. When will you do a film with a man as the main protagonist in your film and cast me?’ So, I spoke to him about the new film I wanted to do with him. I said, ‘Irrfan, this is a film about a man, but the thing is, he likes to dress up as a woman. In fact, he’s a folk dancer who dresses and dances like Krishna’s Radha.”
Irrfan’s reaction to this unusual offer?
Anup laughs, “Irrfan laughed so much, he had tears in his eyes. You know how he hated to dance! He said to me, you always bring me characters to do that I don’t want to and that I know I have to do. And now you not only want me to play Radha but also to dance! I have to do this! When do we start? Alas, that was never to be.”
The Song Of Scorpions also stars the great Waheeda Rehman.
Anup says it was an honour to direct her. “Waheeda ji was grace personified, but she has a tremendous sense of humour too. However, what gave her real joy, other than the shoot, was travelling the Thar desert with her camera. As you might know, she’s an incredible photographer.”