Irrfan Khan’s farewell film The Song Of Scorpions will release this Friday in India. And what a glorious last hurrah for an actor who had so much more to give us! It is an apt send-off to Irrfan, one we would like to remember him by -- a fable-like dark, ominous film, rich in resplendent emotions.

Director Anup Singh who earlier directed Irrfan in the exceptional Qissa says The Song Of The Scorpions will release in theatres and on OTT. “As this is one of Irrfan’s last films, I do hope it will leave the viewers moved and they will cherish him in their thoughts even more.”

Anup says Irrfan had a ball shooting in Jaisalmer. “Irrfan said that it was the most joyous shooting he’s done in years. This moment, I’m working on the screenplay he and I were supposed to do next. Writing it, every word, dialogue, and action, it still seems we’re working together. That gives my heart some contentment, eases the pain a little.”