Isha Koppikar Narang makes self love a priority this Valentine's day

In this context, Isha said, "Self Love is a huge priority and this Valentine's, I am going to do that. I have so many things and people to care for. If I am not at my best and do not care for myself, I would be burnt out and won't be able to help those that I am accountable for. One needs to love our self and celebrate ourselves first. We always care for others but what we neglect is to look after our well being as well. There is no one else that we should be dependent for that. I would try and do some detox and just allow my energies to rejuvenate and reflect a bit. Just being with oneself and spending time forgiving oneself can be a form of self love. Let's care for the community but first, we should be in perfectly fine."