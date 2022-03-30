Isha Koppikar spreads happiness and smiles in Kinnar Samaj

She got emotional while listening to the hard times that the Transgender community faces.The much grateful group appreciated her care and concern and admitted that her presence had really lifted their spirits.

Talking about her meeting with the Kinnars, Isha said “They are such beautiful people and it was really nice to spend time with them. I learned so much about their suffering and their struggles. It is so sad that we move on with our lives completely ignorant about the pains that some people go through for no other crime than being true to themselves. I believe we must all do our part to make them feel one of us, to treat them like they deserve to treated.”