It took me months to prepare for the character of Salim Kamali, says Aadil Khan about his role in Shoorveer

Aadil Khan shared , “Yes, I worked really hard. The moment I was done shooting for Special Ops 1.5 which is another show on Disney+ Hotstar, I began preparations for Shoorveer. It took me months to prepare for the character of Salim Kamali and the fact that I was playing a defense personnel was even harder. I had to get an understanding from people who were in defense and they were physically very fit. My character is such who does not leave any stone unturned and he performs to the best of his capability as a defense personnel. I went on a strict diet which included proteins and fibers with less carbs. The idea was to not look like a bodybuilder but to start looking like a defense person who is fit.”