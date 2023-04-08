It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

Allu Arjun's first look from the much-anticipated sequel of his blockbuster hit "Pushpa" was shared by the makers on Friday on the eve of the Telugu superstar's 41st birthday.

Directed by Sukumar, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" follows the first installment "Pushpa 1: The Rise'', which sets up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Malayalam star Fahad Faasil's menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers unveiled the first glimpse of the film on Twitter in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

"Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #WhereIsPushpa? #Pushpa2TheRule," the post read.