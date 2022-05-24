Jacqueline Fernandez matches thumkas with Dance Rani from Disney+ Hotstar’s Escaype Live

Astonished by her energy, Jacqueline Fernandez said , “Dance Rani captures every Indian child’s dream of making it big in life and becoming the best of the best. It is her passion and love for the art that keeps her going. After dancing with her, I know for a fact why she is the rani of dance. Catch Dance Rani’s journey as she makes her way to the top on Escaype LIVE, exclusively streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.”