Janhvi Kapoor reveals secret behind her friendship with Sara Ali Khan on 'Koffee With Karan Season 7'

The much-awaited Koffee With Karan Season 7 is back with stirring cups of steamy confessions, secrets and manifestations. In the season’s second episode, Bollywood besties and screen favourites – Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan grace the couch with stories about their style, wits and adventure.

As the show’s iconic host Karan Johar prods them about life, work and love; names and incidents get revealed by the dynamic duo. In the upcoming episode, the two stars retrace how their friendship was sealed by becoming neighbours.