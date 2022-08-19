Janmashtami: 5 classic Krishna bhajans you probably haven't heard

1. Kanha bole na pucho baar baar kanha bole na (Sangat): In her illustrious career Lata Mangeshkar has sung numerous Krishna bhajans of impeccable quality. This one remains the most underrated, the most neglected and the most unworthy candidate for anonymity among all the Krishna bhajans that have ever been composed for Hindi cinema.

The composer was the great Salil Chowdhary and the film was an unreleased Sangat featuring a lifeless newcomer who lip-synced Lataji’s luminous voice as if humming in the bathroom. Kanha bole na is one of Salil Chowdhary greatest compositions with Lataji soaring to heights of expressiveness as she describes Radha’s stolen moments with her precious Kanha. The inimitable Manna Dey accompanies Lataji.

2. Kanha re kanha tune lakho raas rachaye (Truck Driver): How on earth could a Krishna bhajan as beautiful as this be a part of a film titled Truck Driver?! This one is a beauty, a jewel in the croon for Lataji’s Krishna bhajans which I place much higher than her far more popular Yashomati maiyaa se bole nandlala (Satyam Shivum Sunderam) and Bada natkhat hai re Krishna kanhaiya (Amar Prem). Composers Sonik-Omi never got their due. Listen to this peerless Bhajana and you will wonder why they were so neglected.