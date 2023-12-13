Javed Akhtar: Secularism will prevail in India
"Cinema, poetry, art — they have to be secular. It's almost mandatory," remarks writer Javed Akhtar while talking about the 'boycott culture' in Bollywood
In an interview with DW, celebrated Indian poet and writer Javed Akhtar discusses the surge of Hindu nationalism in India, and explores the possibility of a reconciliation between India and Pakistan.
He also shared his two cents on the 'boycott culture' in Bollywood, the way progressive groups make their presence felt and cinema as the language of love.
