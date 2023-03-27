Jodhpur man who threatened Salman Khan sent to police custody till April 3

It had referred to the mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi's interview in which he made a chilling claim, that "his life's aim was to kill Salman Khan".



The email in Hindi, came from one Rohit Garg, who also wanted to talk with the actor and the police booked him also following a complaint lodged by Gunjalkar.



The communication also advised that if Salman had not seen the Bishnoi interview, then he should watch it, and if he wanted to close the matter, he must speak with Garg and Brar, face to face, and he (Garg) would arrange it.



The Bandra Police had immediately swung into action, geared up security outside Salman's home in Bandra West and lodged the FIR against the accused, Siyag, who was nabbed within a week.