Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial movie to air on streaming platform

The controversial defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the subject of a new movie, 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial', set to debut exclusively on the free Tubi streaming service.

The film stars Mark Hapka (Parallels', 'Days of Our Lives') as Depp and Megan Davis ('Alone in the Dark') as Heard. It's set to premiere Friday, September 30, on Fox's Tubi.

Melissa Marty will join Hapka and Davis as Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig will portray Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, reports 'Variety'.