Jubilee, an audacious, astonishing journey to the roots of Hindi cinema

Jubilee(Prime Video, 5 Episodes)

Rating: ****

Lights, sound, camera… action! And here we go. At last, a series that encapsulates the genesis of Hindi cinema…the good bad and the ogling.

The fun part of Vikramaditya Motwane’s see-real is to spot who’s who and …my God, is this true? Motwane’s writer Atul Sabharwal uses historical facts to create a kind of free-flowing fusion of fact and fantasy that is at once arresting and liberating.

From the silent era in the 1940s to the not-so-silent era when the Partition of 1947 tore the nation into two, Jubilee begins its comprehensive exhilarating journey by introducing us to the brooding maverick producer Srikant Roy, most meticulously modeled on the legendary Himanshu Rai. As played by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Roy is wily and mysterious, ambitious and nasty. It’s a brutal role played with tremendous understanding.