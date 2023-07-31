Judi Dench says it's 'ghastly' not to be able to read scripts anymore

Actress Judi Dench, 88, says it's “ghastly” to be “so dependent” on others and unable to read scripts because of her degenerative eye condition, which has left her barely able to see.

The ‘Skyfall’ star says she wants to work “as much as I can”, despite the difficulties she’s having learning her lines.

Dench was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012, and the star's sight has deteriorated a lot.

Despite the difficulties, the star, once described as “the best thing about Britain alongside fish and chips”, has no plans to retire anytime soon, Mirror UK reported.